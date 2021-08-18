AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 389,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

