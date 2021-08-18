Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) shares traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.30. 77,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 25,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

