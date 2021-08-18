Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Acquires 2,646 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 2,646 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $88,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AIRT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,170. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

