Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock opened at $143.90 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion and a PE ratio of -9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock valued at $394,072,582. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

