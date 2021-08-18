Alexander Edward Kuta III Sells 6,000 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $173,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,687. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

