Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $167.79 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00067529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00322512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,062.85 or 0.02405019 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,683,736,286 coins and its circulating supply is 3,259,482,956 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

