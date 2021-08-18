Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,461.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

NYSE BABA opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $173.15 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

