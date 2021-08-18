Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $35.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42. Alico has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $270.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Continental Grain Co. lifted its position in Alico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 22.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the second quarter worth $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 83.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

