Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 7.4%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) traded down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,536 shares of company stock worth $6,185,399.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

