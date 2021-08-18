ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.99. 83,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,661. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

