Alley Co LLC Acquires 5,318 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,319,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

