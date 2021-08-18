Alley Co LLC Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.23. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

