Alley Co LLC Has $8.05 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.13.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $322.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.14 and a 12 month high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.51.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.