Alley Co LLC Sells 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,863 shares of company stock valued at $277,681,237. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,746.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,630.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

