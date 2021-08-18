Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Americas Silver by 113.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Americas Silver by 225.5% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

