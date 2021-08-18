Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) Shares Down 50%

Alliance Sports Group, L.P. (OTCMKTS:BOLL) traded down 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States.

