Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 45,363 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 101.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $128.32.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $2,561,314. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

