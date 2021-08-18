Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $27,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

