Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of AMC Entertainment worth $28,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,253,953. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

