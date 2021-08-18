Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

