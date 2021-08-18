Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.4 days.

APYRF traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

