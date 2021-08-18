Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $618.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.