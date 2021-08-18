Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $618.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

