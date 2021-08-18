AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 156.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of ALVR opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.07. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 490,427 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 250,039 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

