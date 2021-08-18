Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.96 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $365.10 million and $64.96 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00053463 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002754 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003246 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.