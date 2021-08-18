Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,735.58. 15,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,564.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.