Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.19. 405,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.61.

