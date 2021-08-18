Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $3,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,585. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $619.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

