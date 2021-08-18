Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. 2,728,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.89.

