Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

