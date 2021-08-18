Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

Altus Group stock opened at C$65.31 on Monday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$46.70 and a 12-month high of C$68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 96.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

