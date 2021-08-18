Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Ambarella worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.