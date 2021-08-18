AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DIT stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $438.31 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

