Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 512,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amcor alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.