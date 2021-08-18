Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

AMCR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 347,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

