Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 405,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,745. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

