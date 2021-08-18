Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $178.00

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $178.00 and last traded at $178.00, with a volume of 9313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

