Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.64

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens started coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $919.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

