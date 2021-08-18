Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.92. 1,412,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

