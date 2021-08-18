Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,970 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

KRE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 352,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,517. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

