Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,357 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 159,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,585,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 902,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,008,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 314,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.