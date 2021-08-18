American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.04. 2,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,064. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,152,154. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

