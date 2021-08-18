America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $15.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,065. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market cap of $970.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

