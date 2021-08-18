America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $162.23

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.23, but opened at $145.55. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $147.96, with a volume of 2,133 shares.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a market cap of $934.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.