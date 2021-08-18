Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 1,594 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,965,000.

IEUR opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

