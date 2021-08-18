Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 42.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

