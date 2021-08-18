Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 308.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.