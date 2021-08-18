AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Optas LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 222,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,765. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

NYSE ABC opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

