Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,483. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

