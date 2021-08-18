Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $23,085,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $659,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $3,313,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

