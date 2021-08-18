Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 97.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 404.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.